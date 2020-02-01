Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.97.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 452,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 4,001,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

