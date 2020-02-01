Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335,948 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $93,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

