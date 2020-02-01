Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389,787 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 1,216,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

