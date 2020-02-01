Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,380,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $68,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,228,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 662,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,532,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,006,000 after purchasing an additional 283,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 5,095,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,459. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

