Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) is QV Investors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 4.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $101,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.81. 695,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.