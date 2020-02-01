Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

