Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

