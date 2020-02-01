Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Altcoin Trader and Exmo. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $112.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.83 or 0.02642099 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000385 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinbe, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Exmo, ABCC, Upbit, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Indodax, DragonEX, Bittrex and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

