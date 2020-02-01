Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Career Education by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Career Education by 226.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 710,414 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Career Education by 150.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Career Education by 4.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 234,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

CECO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

