Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €111.14 ($129.24).

AFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

ETR:AFX opened at €110.50 ($128.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 61.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €116.27 and a 200-day moving average of €105.33. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 52 week high of €122.10 ($141.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

