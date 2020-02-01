Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 149,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,699,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

