Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.63 ($20.50).

CA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA stock opened at €15.31 ($17.80) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.77.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.