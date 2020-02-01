carVertical Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, carVertical has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $17,183.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.