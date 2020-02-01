CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $3,428.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $51.55 and $24.68. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.21 or 0.05883822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034606 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010770 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,744,316 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com.

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.