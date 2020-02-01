Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 288,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

