Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.60

News articles about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a media sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Caterpillar’s ranking:

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.