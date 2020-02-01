Catex Token (CATT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,130.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $293,192.00 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.16 or 0.05841781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token's total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

