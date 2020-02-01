CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of CDK Global worth $55,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

