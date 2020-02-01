CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 41.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,678,000 after purchasing an additional 231,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

