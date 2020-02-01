Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

