CEEK VR Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $973.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.05910118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128060 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

