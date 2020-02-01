Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0033

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Celer Network has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

