Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Leerink Swann set a $115.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Standpoint Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 562,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 19.6% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 25.0% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELG remained flat at $$108.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,216. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Celgene has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celgene will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

