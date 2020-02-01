Centauri (CTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,062.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Centauri has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $39,062.00 and $178.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.