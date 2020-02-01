Chainlink Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129.33 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Chainlink has a market cap of $977.67 million and $129.33 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kyber Network, Huobi and Mercatox. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020076 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, COSS, Mercatox, IDEX, OKEx, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

