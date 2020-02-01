Chainlink Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kyber Network and Mercatox. Chainlink has a total market cap of $963.60 million and $118.29 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Coinbase, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

