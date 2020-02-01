ChainX (PCX) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $367,942.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,593,650 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

