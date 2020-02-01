Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Champions Oncology during the first quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

