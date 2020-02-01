Change Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Change token can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx. Change has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $30,890.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Change has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Change’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. Change’s official website is getchange.com. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank.

Change can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

