Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,462 shares of company stock valued at $33,394,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. 12,113,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

