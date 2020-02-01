Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,462 shares of company stock worth $33,394,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

