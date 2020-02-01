Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 2,276 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

