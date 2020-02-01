Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.28 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.86. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

