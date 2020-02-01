Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.85 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

