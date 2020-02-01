Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 83,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

