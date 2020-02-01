Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,794 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

