Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,209,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

