Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

