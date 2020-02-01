Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

UPS opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.