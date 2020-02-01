Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,998,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total transaction of $323,118.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

MPWR stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.