Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $210,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $190.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.