Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $168.52 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

