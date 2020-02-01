Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

