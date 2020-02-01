Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paylocity worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 8,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 264,098 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after buying an additional 111,014 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

