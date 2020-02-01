Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.