Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

