Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Addus Homecare worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $101.22.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

