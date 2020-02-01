Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,412 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Genpact by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE G opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

