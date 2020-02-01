Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Xylem by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

