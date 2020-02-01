Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,484 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 216,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.75. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

